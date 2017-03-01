Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man breached a court order not to enter St Peter’s Gardens in Huddersfield – because he was caught short.

But Desmond Ryan, of Whitehead Lane, Primrose Hill, was caught by police and has now been sentenced.

Ryan was handed a two year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) in October, designed to keep problem drinkers like Ryan out of St Peter’s Gardens – known as Pigeon Park – next to St Peter’s Church in Huddersfield town centre.

But the 59-year-old was caught breaching the order by a police community support officer on February 3.

Ryan, who has 100 offences to his name, also breached the CBO in November when he was caught holding alcohol.

Kirklees magistrates also heard how he stole £20 worth of pork joints from Lidl on January 9 and his solicitor Marnat Ali said Ryan’s offending was normally down to his problem with alcohol.

He told magistrates: “He’s banned from ‘Pigeon Park’ but there’s no suggestion he was doing anything other than walking through and there was no anti-social behaviour. He was caught short and was simply taking a short cut to get to the Methodist Mission to use their facilities.”

Magistrates sentenced Ryan to a community order with rehabilitation activities and six months of alcohol treatment. He has to pay £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge.