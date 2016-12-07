Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drug addict broke into a family’s car after unsuccessfully trying the doors of houses on their street.

Peter Settle, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to charges of attempted burglary and theft from a motor vehicle.

Kirklees magistrates heard that the offences occurred in the early hours of November 12 on Stralau Street in Batley.

Victim Mark Kitchingman noticed that his high-visibility jacket was missing from his car and the seats had been moved about.

He then checked footage from CCTV cameras covering his home, said prosecutor Andy Wills.

He told magistrates: “He saw a lad walking down from Batley Field Hill, triggering the security lights on the house.

“He tried the door handle but it was locked and he disappeared behind the neighbour’s car.

“Then he went to his family’s car and tried the door handle, went inside with a bag and then left, trying other doors up the street.

“He went back to the car, rummaged around and left in possession of he high-vis jacket.”

Settle, 30, was linked to the incident after some documentation he removed to the car was recovered to an address he was connected to.

He tested positive for the misuse of cocaine following his arrest.

Magistrates sentenced him to a community order with nine months of drug rehabilitation.

He must pay £50 compensation for the stolen jacket.