A man broke into his ex-partner’s home after voices in his head told him that she was in danger.

Carl Cole smashed his way into the Sheepridge property, with police catching him as he climbed out of a broken window covered in blood.

The 41-year-old pleaded guilty to criminal damage when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody.

The incident at the address on Sheepridge Road happened late on May 29 while the occupant, Amanda George, was away on holiday.

A neighbour was woken by noises outside, looked out and saw Cole stood at the front door and using a large block to hit the door.

He did this several times and the neighbour called police, hearing the sound of smashing glass while she was on the phone.

Bill Astin, prosecuting, said: “Police attended and saw the defendant climbing out of the broken window.

“His body was half inside with his legs dangling out the window and these were bleeding.”

Cole, of Woodhead Close in Sheepridge, said he’d heard voices in his head and not slept for three days.

Rachel Sharpe, mitigating, explained that her client was concerned for the safety of his ex and went out and smashed her window to ensure that she was okay.

District Judge Michael Fanning ordered Cole to pay £100 compensation to fix the broken window.