Man burgled own cousin's home to pay off drug debt

A man burgled his own cousin’s home in a bid to pay off his drug debt, a court heard.

Luke Manton climbed through a window left open at the Dewsbury property and stole cash stashed inside a kitchen cupboard, Kirklees magistrates were told.

His cousin Michael France, himself wanted over an offence, said he left the hundreds of pounds there for his family in case he went to prison.

Manton, of Moorside Road in Dewsbury, later begged him to wipe his fingerprints from the crime scene.

The 21-year-old pleaded guilty to burglary when he appeared at the Huddersfield court in custody.

The offence at the Moorside Avenue address happened on Tuesday (October 12) night.

Mr France had left his home to go to Dewsbury Police Station to hand himself as at the time he was wanted over another offence, prosecutor Andy Wills said.

He told magistrates: “He was released 24 hours later.

“Before doing so he left cash in a store cupboard in the kitchen so that his family could use the cash should he be sent to prison.”

Upon his release from crown court, Mr France’s sister told him that the house had been broken into and some fingerprints had been left on the window frame.

Mr Wills told magistrates that £520 was missing from the store cupboard and Manton admitted that he was responsible for the burglary.

The prosecutor told magistrates: “He said (to France): ‘Please can you go back into the kitchen and wipe the fingerprints off?’

“But Mr France went inside and told police what he’d said.”

Manton denied taking any money, instead claiming that he stole only cannabis to give to a drug dealer to go towards paying off his £900 debt.

Magistrates committed him for sentencing to Leeds Crown Court on November 4.

Manton was remanded in custody in the meantime.