A man was caught burgling his former boss’ home after leaving blood on a smashed window.

When told by police that his DNA matched a sample taken from the Dewsbury house, Neil Cooper replied: “I’m bang to rights, aren’t I?”

The 35-year-old said he was “wasted” when he walked past the property on Crackenedge Lane and decided to break in.

He admitted burgling the house, owned by John Pitchforth, on September 23.

The victim returned home and found that the door to the cellar had been forced open and a window had been smashed.

Power tools worth a total of £1,390 had been taken, prosecutor Andy Wills said.

He told magistrates: “Some blood was found at the point of entry and when police attended a swab was taken and this was a positive DNA match for Cooper.

“Mr Pitchforth said that the defendant used to to work for him as a labourer but was last there 18 months ago when he enquired if there was any work.”

Cooper, of Bromley Road in Batley, said he was struggling and fallen back into drugs.

He accepted the blood he left at the scene was caused when he cut his hand as he pried the door open.

Cooper had previous convictions for burglary, a non-dwelling burglary and handling stolen goods.

Magistrates committed him for sentencing to Leeds Crown Court on February 28.

In the meantime he must abide by a curfew at his address and not contact Mr Pitchforth or go within 200 metres of his home.