A man stopped driving a van reported as stolen was arrested after police smelled alcohol on his breath.

Gareth Lacey, 26, was stopped as he drove a Vauxhall Corsa on Leeds Road in Huddersfield in the early hours of January 28.

Police stopped the vehicle as it was marked as stolen but then asked Lacey to give a roadside breath test which he failed, Kirklees magistrates were told.

Vanessa Jones, prosecuting, said: “When asked about the vehicle he said that his friend was drunk and so he’d driven it.

“When taken to the police station he was uncooperative, aggressive and failed to provide two samples of breath.

Lacey pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath specimen for analysis and driving without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

His solicitor explained that he drove with permission of his friend but apologised for his behaviour.

Magistrates were told that Lacey, of Partridge Crescent in Thornhill, reacted because he believed police were accusing him of stealing the van.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 28 months and ordered him to complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

He was ordered to pay a total of £170 in fines and costs.