A young dad caught with a knife inside a charity cafe claimed that he armed himself for his own protection.

A frightened member of the public called police after spotting a large blade sticking out of Luke Roberts’ jacket pocket inside the Methodist Mission Cafe.

Kirklees magistrates heard that it was the second time that the 20-year-old had been caught with a knife in his possession.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, said police were dispatched to the Lord Street premises at just after 1pm on January 24.

He told magistrates: “A member of the public reported seeing a man in the cafe with a knife in his jacket pocket.

“They found a male matching the description and they saw the knife sticking out.”

For the officers’ safety Roberts was handcuffed and escorted to an empty room.

The knife, described as large and 10 inches long in total with a four inch blade, was also seized.

Magistrates heard that Roberts, who appeared via a video link from HMP Doncaster, had 12 offences on his record.

These included a conviction from 2013 for possession of an offensive weapon for which Roberts received a four month detention and training order.

Philip Cockcroft, defending, explained that his client had an extensive record for such a young age but had in recent years had managed to stay out of trouble.

He told magistrates: “He was homeless and, because of his age, the local authority had no duty to house him.

“So he was left feeling vulnerable and unsafe on the streets and that’s why he got the knife, for the purpose if he was attacked.

“Had it not been for legislation which says that on a second conviction for an offence of this type there’s a minimum sentence of six months in prison, my submission is that the starting point would have been a high level community order.

“This is because there’s no suggestion that the weapon was held or placed or displayed in dangerous circumstances.”

Mr Cockroft added that the father-of-two had used his time on remand to turn his life around and was determined to keep away from offending in the future.

Roberts, of Brownroyd Avenue in Rawthorpe, had denied the offence of possessing a bladed article in public.

He then changed his plea to guilty shortly before his trial was due to take place at the Huddersfield court.

Magistrates told him that they had no choice but to impose the minimum prison sentence of six months.

He will have to pay £115 victim surcharge upon his release.

Magistrates also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the knife.