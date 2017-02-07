Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been given a suspended jail sentence after police discovered indecent videos of children on his computer.

Leeds Crown Court heard today (Tues) officers executed a search warrant at the address of Shaun Reeves after receiving information he might have some child images.

David Ward, prosecuting, said Reeves was not home at the time on April 26 last year but a laptop was found on a table matching the IP address.

When that was later examined 14 Category A videos, the most serious, were found as well as two at Category B and one at Category C. There was also an extreme pornographic image involving a woman and an animal.

Mr Ward said the youngest child featured in the videos appeared to be aged between three to five years. Reeves made no comment when interviewed.

Reeves, 56 of Trafalgar Road, Dewsbury, admitted three charges of making indecent images and one of extreme pornography.

Imposing an eight month prison sentence suspended for two years, Judge Tom Bayliss QC told him: “I don’t pretend for one moment to know what possesses someone like you to get sexual pleasure from watching children as young as three, or six or seven being raped because that is what you are watching.”

“You probably don’t think about the children when you are doing that but you should. The fact you get your perverted sexual pleasure from it means these children are sexually abused in the most terrible way.”

But he said the best way of stopping his behaviour and protecting the community was to ensure his supervision by the probation service. In addition to the suspended jail term he imposed 30 rehabilitation activity days and 200 hours unpaid work. Reeves must also register as a sex offender for 10 years.

* Today marks Safer Internet Day with police warning about the dangers on the internet.

West Yorkshire Assistant Chief Constable Russ Foster said: “Cyber crime comes in many shapes and forms – it can range from someone gaining access to your bank account and stealing money from you to paedophiles looking to groom young people through chat rooms.”

A spokesperson for the NSPCC added: “To children, online friends are real friends and online life is real life. There’s no difference. So it’s vital they are safe and know how to get help if they need it.

“Parents need to feel confident that their children are protected when they’re online and setting up parental controls, alongside regular chats about their digital lives, can go a long way to minimizing the risks.

“Keeping children safe online is everyone’s responsibility.”