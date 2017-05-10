Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A MAN caught wheeling eight stolen wheelbarrows across the road in the early hours of the morning said he’d planned to flog them at a car boot sale.

Shane Johnson claimed that he found the gardening equipment abandoned by a canal but CCTV footage showed them being taken from the B&Q store in Dewsbury.

The 44-year-old pleaded guilty to theft when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said that the theft was witnessed at around 5am on March 12.

The witness saw three men, including Johnson, pushing the wheelbarrows across the road near to the Wilton Street store.

Police were called and directed to the grounds of a nearby church where the men were last seen.

CCTV footage showed a man climbing into a yard beside the store and passing them onto a male standing on the other side of the fence.

But Johnson claimed that he found the wheelbarrows abandoned by a nearby canal and would have sold them on at a car boot sale.

He tested positive for the use of cocaine and opiates upon his arrest.

His solicitor explained that the theft was opportunistic and a one-off for Johnson, who had stayed out of trouble for 10 years.

Magistrates ordered Johnson, of Quarry View in Dewsbury, to pay a £80 fine plus £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.