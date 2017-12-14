The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man arrested in Almondbury during an armed police raid will appear before a Crown Court judge next month.

Tanaka Mutambirwa, 25, has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting of a woman in Morecambe, Lancashire, on December 2.

He was also charged with conspiracy to commit murder when he appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Mutambirwa, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on January 16.

Three people arrested in Huddersfield on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released under investigation.

They were also arrested by armed police during an operation in the Southfield Road and Highlands Avenue area of Almondbury last Saturday.

The operation follows the shooting of a 29-year-old woman through her living room window.

The woman suffered serious facial injuries although they are not believed to be life-threatening.

Dean Tarry, 50, of Westminster Road, Morecambe, Jayden Williams, 25, of Allerton Road, Bradford, and Damien Ivory, 23, of Basil Street, Bradford, have all been charged with conspiracy to commit murder in connection with incident.

Four people earlier arrested on suspicion of attempted murder have been released on bail, while four men arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs have all been released pending further inquiries.