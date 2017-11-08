Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man charged in connection with historic child sex abuse was arrested after breaching his bail conditions.

Amere Singh Dhaliwal was among 29 people who appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court earlier this year.

The group of 27 men and two women were charged after girls as young as 11 were allegedly raped and sexually abused.

The offences were said to be committed in the Huddersfield area between 2004 and 2011 and relate to 18 female victims.

The defendants - 24 of which are from Huddersfield - were charged after police launched a series of raids across West Yorkshire known as Operation Tendersea.

They face Leeds Crown Court tomorrow, with their trials expected to begin on January 8 next year.

Dhaliwal, of Holly Road in Thornton Lodge, faces 54 charges, including 21 counts of rape.

He also charged with supplying Class A and B drugs, supplying controlled substances with the intention to engage in sexual activity and trafficking a female within the UK with a view to her sexual exploitation.

The 35-year-old has charges against him of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, sexual assault by penetration, sexual touching, possessing indecent images of a child, racially-aggravated assault and inciting a child into prostitution.

He was previously bailed with strict conditions including residence at his address, a ban on applying for a passport or travel documents and a prohibition on having contact with a female aged under 18.

Dhaliwal was arrested after breaching a condition that he attends Huddersfield Police Station every Monday and Friday between 8am and 11am.

He admitted that he failed to show last Friday when he appeared before District Judge Michael Fanning at the Huddersfield court.

His solicitor Mike Sisson-Pell said: “He’s been on bail for eight months now and must have signed on dozens and dozens of times - it just slipped his mind.”

Judge Fanning agreed to release Dhaliwal, telling him that he accepted that the breach was an oversight on his part.

He and his co-defendants will appear at Leeds Crown Court tomorrow for a case management hearing ahead of next year’s trial.