A man has appeared in court after allegedly being caught armed with a handgun and ‘exploding’ bullets on a Ravensthorpe street.

David Smith, 62, was before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody.

He is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, a cartridge with a bullet designed for explosion.

The Huddersfield court was told that police found Smith laid on Sackville Street in Ravensthorpe on Saturday (Feb 11).

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, said that Smith was drunk and not making any sense.

As he was searched for some identification the firearm with three live and two blank rounds of ammunition were found in his clothing, Mr Bozman said.

Smith, of Victoria Street in Ravensthorpe , gave no indication of plea to the charges.

Magistrates sent his case to Leeds Crown Court and he was remanded in custody.

