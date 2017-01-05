Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have charged a man over an alleged attack in Birkby which left a man fighting for his life.

Detectives said a 45-year-old man had been charged with wounding and would appear before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in Huddersfield on Thursday.

Police were called to a ground-floor flat in St John’s Road at 4.20pm on New Year’s Day.

They found a 35-year-old man bleeding heavily. It was believed he had suffered head injuries.

The man, who has not been named, was said to have suffered life-threatening injuries and remained in a “critical” condition in an induced coma in hospital.

Three other people arrested – a man and two women all aged 46 – have been released without charge.

Police said the man who has been charged is of no fixed address.