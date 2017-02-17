Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been charged with owning a dangerously out of control dog following the death of David Ellam.

Mr Ellam, 52, died of his injuries after being attacked near his home in Sheepridge in August last year.

He was taken to hospital after being bitten on Riddings Road but doctors were unable to save him.

It is thought he was walking his own dog, Rolo, at the time.

Aaron Joseph, 29, of Riddings Road, has been charged with owning a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death and will appear at Kirklees Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 2.

He is also charged with possessing cannabis.

The dog which attacked Mr Ellam - a devout Huddersfield Town supporter - has since been destroyed.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “The dog was euthanised with consent of the owner in late 2016 after vets independently evaluated that it was suffering from a terminal illness and destruction was the most humane course of action.”

Shortly after the attack , an investigation was opened by the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) following reports the dog had been seized by police but deemed not to be a banned breed and subsequently returned. The investigation is still ongoing.