A man climbed up the drainpipe to see his partner when she refused to let him back into the house.

Damien Braime was charged with assault and criminal damage and bailed by police with conditions to stay away from her.

But hours later he was back at the Cleckheaton address demanding to be let in, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said: “The defendant went and knocked on the door and asked to be let in but she refused.

“He left but came back, using the drainpipe to gain access to the property via an insecure window.”

Braime’s partner dialled 999 and he exited via the same window before police arrived.

The 28-year-old appeared at the Huddersfield court in custody following his arrest late last night (Nov 12).

Anastasis Tassou, mitigating, said: “He was found in the bedroom by the victim and he said: ‘Don’t call police, I’m going to go to jail’.

“She told him to leave and he did.”

Mr Tassou added that his client had originally gone to his partner’s home at her request and they had enjoyed pizza together before she decided to call police.

Magistrates remanded Braime, of Brooklyn Road in Cleckheaton, into custody after he admitted breaching his bail conditions.

His next court appearance will be this Thursday via a prison video link so that he can make another bail application.