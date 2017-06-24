Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Dewsbury man who was confronted by ‘paedophile hunters’ has been charged with child grooming offences.

Mark Shah, 43, of Stonehurst Avenue, Dewsbury, is alleged to have started a sexually explicit conversation online with a ‘girl’ before arranging to meet her in Dewsbury town centre.

But shortly after the suspect arrived at the rendezvous in Dewsbury he is confronted by the vigilantes from Silent Justice who claim to have set up the fake profile.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Mark Shah, aged 43, of Stonehurst Avenue, Dewsbury has been charged with attempt to cause / incite a female child under 13 in sexual activity and attempting to meet a girl under 16-years-old following grooming.

“He will be appearing at Bradford Magistrates court this morning and remains in police custody.”