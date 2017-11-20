Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A wanted man accused of assaulting two female PCSOs as they challenged him over shop thefts has appeared in court.

The alleged incident happened outside Mecca Bingo on Dewsbury Retail Park early Saturday afternoon.

The PCSOs are said to have approached Daniel Smith, wanted by police for five offences of shoplifting.

On dates between October 11 and November 15 he is alleged to have stolen biscuits and chocolate from Tesco in Leeds Road, Dewsbury.

Kirklees magistrates were told that the women located and tried to apprehend the 26-year-old.

He allegedly responded by punching and kicking the officers, causing a passerby to rush to their aid.

Smith was arrested and both PCSOs were said to have needed medical treatment for their injuries.

He denied five counts of shop theft and two charges of assaulting a PCSO when he appeared at the Huddersfield court in custody.

His trial will be held at the same court on February 15.

Smith, of Hazel Close in Chickenley, was granted conditional bail to stay out of the Tesco store he allegedly targeted.