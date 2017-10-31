Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has appeared in court charged with rape.

Simon Rozanski, of Syke Lane in Dewsbury, was before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

The alleged offence occurred between February 1 and 28 in 2015 at an address in Birstall, the Huddersfield court heard.

The 27-year-old denies the charge.

District Judge Michael Fanning told him that the case is so serious that it must be dealt with by a judge and jury at crown court.

He sent Rozanski to Leeds Crown Court, where he will first appear on November 28.

Judge Fanning granted him conditional bail not to contact the complainant in the meantime.