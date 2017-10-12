Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was accused of terrifying his ex-partner in a fit of rage when he turned up at her home in Kirkheaton.

Mark Novakovic, 34, is alleged to have assaulted the woman during an attack which took place in front of her two-year-old daughter.

Prosecutor Andy Wills told the bench at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court that the alleged assault happened at 3pm on Sunday, October 8.

During the ordeal the defendant, of no fixed abode, is said to have smashed a mirror over his own head and headbutted a door.

Magistrates heard there was no application for bail as he had been recalled and he was remanded into custody.

They told Novakovic that he would appear at Leeds Crown Court on November 7.

No indication of plea was given by the defendant who was represented by Rachel Sharpe.