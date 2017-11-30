Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has appeared in court over a sawn-off shotgun found buried in an Edgerton garden.

Police received an anonymous tip-off about the weapon on April 8, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court was told.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said that the caller claimed that somebody had been asked to clean the firearm, which belonged to another male.

Magistrates heard that this male was identified and police received information that the shotgun was buried at a property being renovated on Thornhill Road.

Semi-automatic shotgun among hundreds of weapons handed in to West Yorkshire Police

Mr Bozman said the weapon was then located, wrapped in a couple of bin liners in the front garden of the house.

Sabu Singh, 42, was allegedly linked to the gun by his DNA.

He appeared at the Huddersfield court in custody charged with possession of a firearm without having a firearms certificate.

Singh, of Allerton Grange Rise in Leeds, gave no indication of plea to the charge.

Magistrates sent his case to Leeds Crown Court and remanded him into custody.