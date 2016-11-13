Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dog owner has been given a community order after his pet bit a policeman on the thigh.

Leeds Crown Court heard Pc Brian Richardson went with a colleague to a house in Church Street, Paddock, looking for the son of the occupant who lived there.

She objected to the officers being there without a warrant on February 1 this year but eventually let them in. Her partner Philip Best was present along with three Staffordshire type cross-breed dogs.

Martin Robertshaw, prosecuting, told the court Best also became confrontational about the officers being there without a warrant and because of his attitude the dogs began “barking, snarling and baring their teeth.”

Best grabbed two of them by the collars but when the officer asked him to take them into the kitchen he refused.

Pc Richardson pushed him away because of the dogs but one of them got free and bit him on his upper left thigh causing painful puncture wounds and bruising. He was later treated in hospital and given antibiotics and painkillers and was signed off work a week.

Mr Robertshaw said it was accepted in Best’s basis of plea that he had not used the dog as a weapon and had not deliberately let go of it. Pc Richardson had indicated he did not want the dog destroyed as he “is a dog lover himself.”

Jeremy Barton, representing Best, said he was a man who had problems with depression and was helped by a support worker.

Mr Barton said: “He was upset his dog bit the officer and apologies to him for what happened.”

Best, 37 of Hebden Court, Oakes, admitted being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and was given a 12 month community order with a 10 day activity requirement.

Recorder James Baird said he would not order the dog be destroyed: “I accept your remorse for the incident and now with hindsight that you feel you could have done a little bit more to keep the dog under control.”