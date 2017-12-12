Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has appeared in court accused of stabbing two men outside a Fartown mosque.

One of the victims suffered serious wounds during the row which took place during prayers last Friday (Dec 8), Kirklees magistrates were told.

Sheraz Hussain, 32, appeared at the Huddersfield court accused of the attack on Rangzeb Ali and his nephew Masaib Ali as he rushed to his aid.

He faces charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and making threats with a knife.

Prosecutor Andy Wills told magistrates that the stabbing happened in the afternoon during prayers at the Masjid Anwarul Madina Mosque in Clara Street.

Mr Rangzeb Ali, who operates a transport business, was having difficulty moving an articulated lorry down the street due to where a vehicle had been left on the street next to the mosque.

Mr Wills said that he asked his nephew Masaib Ali to go into the mosque to ask for it to be removed.

Following this he was allegedly chased by three men and Mr Rangzeb Ali was repeatedly stabbed.

His nephew’s elbow was cut as he tried to protect him, a court heard.

Magistrates were told that the uncle was treated in hospital for serious stab wounds to his back and lower torso.

They sent Hussain, also of Clara Street, to Leeds Crown Court,

He will first appear there on January 9 and was remanded into custody.