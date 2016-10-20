Man in court after woman allegedly had sex with his dog

A man has appeared in court after a woman allegedly had sex with his dog.

Michael Smith, of Princess Road in Chickenley, Dewsbury, was before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

He is charged with aiding or abetting a female to cause her to have intercourse with a living animal, his pet dog named Tank.

The 63-year-old is also charged with possessing an extreme pornographic image portraying an act of intercourse with a live animal which was grossly offensive, disgusting or obscene.

He was joined in court by Gwen Kerr, of Queen Street in Chickenley.

The 54-year-old is accused of having sex with an animal.

The alleged offences occurred at her home between March 1 and May 27.

Neither indicated any pleas when the charges were put to them at the Huddersfield court.

District Judge Michael Fanning committed their case to Leeds Crown Court, where they will first appear on November 17.