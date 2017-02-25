Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A MAN has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of two women stabbed in Dalton earlier this week.

Police were called to an address in Greenlea Court at 2.20am on Thursday.

Officers found two women, aged 25 and 42, with significant stab wounds and they were rushed to Leeds General Infirmary for specialist treatment.

They remain in hospital and their condition is described as serious but stable.

Mark Minott, also of Greenlea Court, appeared at Bradford Magistrates’ Court this morning (Saturday).

The 41-year-old faces two charges of attempted murder.

Magistrates remanded him into custody ahead of his first hearing at Leeds Crown Court.