A man has appeared in court accused of a stabbing outside a Fartown shop.

The victim, Leon Smith, was allegedly slashed in the face before being stabbed to his groin during the attack on Sunday (March 12).

Chaves Buffong-Foulkes, of Water Street in Springwood, was before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court today.

He faces charges of unlawful and malicious wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in public.

Magistrates were told that the incident happened at 4.40pm outside a row of shops at the junction of Bradford Road and Fartown Green Road.

Following a verbal exchange at the back of the phone shop, Buffong-Foulkes allegedly pulled a six-inch knife from the waistband of his trousers and slashed out towards Mr Smith’s face.

As Mr Smith leaned against his car, the 22-year-old is then alleged to have stabbed him in his groin area before making off in his own car from the forecourt.

Police and paramedics attended at the scene and Mr Smith was taken to hospital for treatment.

Magistrates sent Buffong-Foulkes’ case to Leeds Crown Court.

He will first appear there on April 14 and was remanded in custody.