A man has appeared in court charged with arson over a fire in the basement of a Huddersfield house.

Firefighters and paramedics attended the scene of the blaze at a property on Lower Fitzwilliam Street near to Huddersfield town centre late on March 7.

A man aged in his 40s was rescued after firefighters wearing breathing apparatus went inside ad found him on the basement steps.

He was treated at the scene by ambulance staff after suffering from smoke inhalation.

Robert Lockwood, also of Lower Fitzwilliam Street, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court, Huddersfield, charged with committing arson with intent to endanger life or being reckless as to whether life would be endangered.

The 44-year-old allegedly did this by setting fire to some curtains.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman told magistrates that smoke from the block of terraces billowed into the neighbours’ properties.

Magistrates sent the case to Leeds Crown Court and Lockwood was granted unconditional bail.