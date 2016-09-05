Login Register
Man critically ill after road accident in Sowerby Bridge

  • Updated
  • By

Police plea for witnesses

Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge
Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge

A man is critically ill in hospital after a road accident in Calderdale.

The 60-year-old suffered serious head and leg injuries when he was struck by a car on Wharf Street in Sowerby Bridge on Saturday night.

It happened close to Bar Francisca at 10.10pm and involved a grey Kia Cee’d being driven along Wharf Street towards Halifax.

The pedestrian’s injuries were initially thought to be life threatening but his condition now is said to be critical, but stable.

The car driver is a 21-year-old man.

Anyone who saw the impact or the movements of the vehicle or the pedestrian prior to it is asked to contact Pc Matthew Judge at the Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support team on 101, quoting log 1695 of September 3.

