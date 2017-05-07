Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been arrested and another is in hospital after a garden fight ‘involving a knife’, police have confirmed.

The two men, one aged 57 and the other 56, were both treated in hospital for injuries after the incident shortly before lunchtime yesterday (Saturday).

Neighbours called the emergency services to Thurgory Gate, a cul-de-sac off Sorbus Way in Lepton, around 11.30am.

Inspector Graham Hawcroft from West Yorkshire Police said: “There was a fight between two men in a garden. Both have been injured.

“One has got a broken arm and the other has got flesh wounds on his arm and facial injuries. Both required hospital treatment, but neither are seriously injured.”

One of the men was arrested on suspicion of assault and is currently in custody.

The man still in hospital is expected be arrested on suspicion of assault following his treatment.

Police are not looking for anybody else in relation to the alleged assaults.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed they were called to a medical incident at a private address in Lepton.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance also attended the scene, landing in the field behind Thurgory Gate, but it was not needed to carry any patients.

People commented on the story on the Examiner’s Facebook page.

Nikki Hanson said “It’s a very quiet private housing estate where this happened. Nothing normally happens down there, just goes to show that violent crimes are happening everywhere.”

Amy Jane Visona added: “Makes me mad!! These helicopters rely on donations to help people who need it. Knife crime is getting out of hand.”