Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has appeared in court accused of committing more than £6,000 of benefit fraud

Jason West, of Gregory Street in Batley, faces two charges of dishonestly failing to notify a change of circumstances likely to affect his entitlement to Employment and Support Allowance and housing benefit.

He is accused of not disclosing to Kirklees Council and the Department for Work and Pensions that he was working.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said that the offences happened between August 2015 and April last year and the 33-year-old was overpaid £6,430 as a result.

West pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He admitted working but said he didn’t understand the benefit rules, magistrates were told.

Robert Campbell, representing him, said that the issue in the case will be whether he acted dishonestly or not.

His trial will take place on February 12 and he was granted unconditional bail.