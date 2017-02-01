Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 25-year-old man has denied causing serious injury by dangerous driving over a collision with a motorcyclist in Dewsbury last summer.

James Butler made his first appearance before a judge at Bradford Crown Court today (Wed) and formally entered his not guilty plea to the charge which arises out of a collision at the junction of Bennett Lane and the A653 Leeds Road on June 24.

It was reported at the time of the incident that the 55-year-old motorcyclist had been admitted to the intensive care unit at Leeds General Infirmary after the Friday night crash involving a Vauxhall Astra and a Yamaha machine.

Today Butler, of Selso Road, Bywell, Dewsbury, denied causing serious injury to Andrew Frank Thompson by dangerous driving and it was estimated that his trial could last about four days.

Judge David Hatton QC indicated that the trial would have to be listed as a fixture, but that was “likely to be a long way in the future.”

After further discussion about the witnesses required it was confirmed that the trial would start on September 25.

Butler had his unconditional bail extended to the trial date, but Judge Hatton warned him that if he failed to attend without a reasonable excuse he would be arrested and the trial may take place in his absence.