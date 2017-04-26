Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has denied murdering a woman and wounding her daughter at a home in Huddersfield.

Mark Minott, 41, pleaded not guilty at Leeds Crown Court to the murder of Beverley Robinson Hudson, 42, at an address in Dalton.

Mrs Hudson died on February 25 this year after an attack two days earlier .

Minott also denied a charge of wounding her daughter Naleesha Hudson, 25, with intent to cause her grievous bodily harm on February 23.

Both women were taken to hospital from Greenlea Court, Dalton , on February 23 with alleged stab wounds and Minott was initially charged with attempted murder but following the death of the older woman in hospital two days later he was accused of her murder.

Andrew Dallas, representing Minott, indicated the defence had received a psychiatric report on Minott and the issue is likely to be diminished responsibility.

The prosecution are also now seeking a psychiatric report. A further hearing has been arranged for June 9.

Judge Peter Collier QC told Minott he would remain in custody until a decision was made on whether he would be tried by a jury.

The trial is expected to last at least five days but no date has yet been fixed after the Recorder of Leeds, Judge Peter Collier QC, said he needed to speak with the presiding judges for the North Eastern circuit.