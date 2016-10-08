Login Register
Man denies rape at Huddersfield guest house

Kering Sambou says he had consensual sex with woman at  Spring Grove Tavern in Kirkburton

A man accused of raping a woman at a B&B in Kirkburton has told the court he had sex with her - but denies rape.

Kering Sambou, 39, told the jury at Preston Crown Court he went on a night out in Huddersfield with two women, before returning to the Spring Grove Tavern in Kirkburton with them.

He said after one of the women passed out drunk at the hotel, he walked the other woman home.

The court heard he returned to the hotel room, where it is alleged he raped the first woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

She said she awoke alone in the room the following morning partially dressed, and believed she had been raped.

Sambou, of Park Road, Blackpool, told the court he had sex with the second woman after walking her home.

He said he returned to the hotel room to collect food and to roll a joint.

When he arrived, he said he found the first woman partially naked, and said she consented to sex with him, although he had not gone back with that intention.

Half an hour later, CCTV taken from the hotel showed Sambou leaving.

When he was arrested on suspicion of rape the following morning he insisted he had not had intercourse with the woman but had engaged in a sex act while she slept on the bed.

He maintained that account until his second interview when it emerged swabs taken from the woman matched Sambou’s DNA.

When asked why he had continued to lie, Sambou replied: “I still said I didn’t rape her. I had sex with her. I didn’t rape her.

“That is what I said, because I don’t rape her.”

Judge Heather Lloyd, presiding over the trial, asked Sambou: “If two adults want to have sex, and they have sex, what is the problem?”

Sambou said he did not tell the police, because: “I was totally fed up. I’d had enough.”

The defendant is also accused of two counts of raping a second woman in Blackpool while he was on bail.

He denies all the charges.

