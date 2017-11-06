Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 28-year-old man has denied murdering gunshot victim Tyron Charles whose body was found on remote moorland last month.

The body of the 29-year-old Bingley man was found by police about five weeks after he was reported missing by his family.

An inquest last month was told that Mr Charles had died from a single gunshot to the head and his body was found on land at Hillhouse Edge Lane, Oxenhope near Keighley, on October 11.

The inquest was adjourned in view of the on-going criminal proceedings against James Sutcliffe who appeared before a judge at Bradford Crown Court via video link to HMP Hull.

During a hearing before Judge Neil Davey QC Sutcliffe, of Hillcrest Road, Denholme, entered his not guilty plea to the murder charge and it was confirmed that his trial had been fixed to start on March 12 next year.

The judge said a further pre-trial hearing would take place on January 15.