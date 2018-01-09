Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has denied stabbing an uncle and nephew outside a Huddersfield mosque.

Sheraz Hussain, of Clara Street in Fartown, is accused of stabbing Rangzeb and Masaib Ali on December 8 last year.

The incident allegedly happened at Masjid Anwarul Madina Mosque in Clara Street.

The 32-year-old, who is currently in custody, appeared at Leeds Crown Court today Tuesday to enter his pleas.

He pleaded not guilty to one count of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one count of having an article with a blade or point.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court previously heard that the row took place during prayers when Masaib Ali went into the mosque to ask for a vehicle to be moved so that his uncle, who operates a transport business, could move an articulated lorry past it.

Hussain’s trial, which is expected to last two or three days, was listed for June 6.