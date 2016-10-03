Steve Smith of Scarhouse Lane Golcar, with daughters Fern, seven, and Jessie, nine.

A man who was injured in a serious smash has spoken about his lucky escape - and how he tracked down the good Samaritans who helped him on Facebook.

Steve Smith, of Scar House Lane, survived a head on collision with a white Volvo XC60 on Round Ings Road at around 6.45am on September 29.

It happened while he was on his way to work at Wilkinson’s head office in Worksop - and left his VW Golf mangled.

The road is a well-known accident black spot.

“I’m really lucky,” said Steve, 41, who is recovering at home from a broken rib, whiplash and bruised hip and chest.

He was rushed to Leeds General Infirmary but was released the same day.

“I was heading towards the motorway when it happened.

Road accident, Round Ings Road, Scapegoat Hill.

“There was a huge bang, lots of smoke and the airbags went off.

“I remained conscious but I was really dazed.

“I remember thinking that I just needed to get out of the car. Fortunately the door opened so I got out and sat on the kerb behind it.

“There was blood everywhere. I had a nose bleed and there was lots of windscreen glass in my hands.”

When Steve returned home he decided to post on Facebook to thank the good Samaritans who came to his help at the scene, Jody Townend and her dad Warren.

They were tracked down after people shared his message which he put on the Golcar, Milnsbridge and Longwood Community Group.

“I didn’t really know what was going on,” said Steve.

“They pulled up behind me and called the ambulance.

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

“It was good to have someone to talk to while I waited about 10 minutes for it.

“They even let me sit in their car, even though I got blood on the door.

“Everything happened so quickly I didn’t have chance to properly thank them, so I put a post on Facebook to try find them and within a short time I was talking to Jody.”

Jody, 16, was relieved to find out Steve was okay.

She said: “When he posted on Facebook a huge weight was lifted off my shoulders.

“We’d been really worried about him.

“I was really shocked when we came across the crash.

Road accident, Round Ings Road, Scapegoat Hill.

“My dad was driving me to Brighouse train station.

“We got straight out to see if he was okay and kept talking to him.

“My dad ended up directing the traffic to an alternative route because no one could get through.

“We just wanted to be able to help someone in trouble.”

A 53-year-old man travelling in the other car did not require hospital treatment.

Round Ings Road has been the scene of several serious accidents over the years and the speed limit has been cut to 40mph. Cat’s eyes were added to the centre of the road around a year ago.