A man died after falling from Scammonden Bridge over the M62.

Police were called after a member of the public reported seeing a man plunge off the bridge.

Emergency services attended and police immediately shut the motorway.

Initially both carriageways were closed between Junction 23 (Outlane) and Junction 22 (Rishworth Moor) with motorists advised to avoid the area.

Shortly afterwards the closure was extended back to Junction 24 at Ainley Top .

Diversions were put in place and drivers trapped on the motorway were turned around and taken off the ‘wrong way’ down the carriageway.

Surrounding routes became gridlocked and there were reports of delays of up to three hours for some motorists.

Traffic from Manchester heading towards Huddersfield was diverted off through Denshaw and queues stretched back to Junction 21 at Milnrow. Rural lanes were nose-to-tail with cars and lorries.

The motorway was re-opened at just before midday but it was some time before delays cleared.

West Yorkshire Police Duty Inspector Graham Hawcroft said: “At 8.40am we received a call from a member of the public saying that they had seen a man fall from the bridge at Scammonden.

“He had fallen onto the verge next to the carriageway. Officers attended and located him and he was declared dead at the scene.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious and his next of kin have been informed. The motorway was re-opened at 11.55am.”

Insp Hawcroft said he was unable to say how old the man was or where he was from at the present time.

The closure of the motorway saw police bringing eastbound drivers off the M62 down the westbound carriageway.

Traffic flows on New Hey Road and Lindley Moor Road were particularly heavy.