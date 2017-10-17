The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man died in a car crash in Shelley despite heroic attempts by pub regulars to save him.

The motorist was driving a black Volkswagen CC along Huddersfield Road in the direction of Skelmanthorpe at around 6.40pm on Monday when it smashed into a lamp-post.

The tragedy happened at the junction with Westerley Way close to the Flying Ferret pub.

The driver, a 55-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic police are now appealing for witnesses.

Customers from the Flying Ferret pub rushed out to help after hearing a loud bang.

Pub landlord Chris Barrow and wife Caroline helped stop traffic further along the busy Huddersfield Road.

Three of the pub’s customers who are CPR trained used vital first aid skills to try to help the driver, but sadly were unable to save him.

Eyewitnesses suggested the car suddenly veered across the road and smashed into a lamp-post outside the pub.

Huddersfield Road was closed off for several hours while crash investigation experts worked at the scene.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was called and landed at nearby Shelley Cricket Club.

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who saw the vehicle driving in the area prior to the collision to get in contact with police.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13170481227.