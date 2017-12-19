Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has died after an attack in a Calderdale Street.

Mohammed Faisal, 32, was seriously hurt when he was assaulted shortly before midnight outside the McFly’s bar on Commercial Street in Halifax town centre on Saturday, November 11.

He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary and police have just revealed that he died on Monday, December 4, and a murder inquiry is now underway.

A 30-year-old man who was arrested previously on suspicion of assault has since been arrested on suspicion of murder. He has been released pending further enquiries.

Det Chief Insp Glen Alderson of the Protective Services (Crime) Department, who is leading the investigation, said: “I want to appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident to come forward. We have previously released CCTV images of people we wanted to trace in connection with this and have traced all of those people.

“I still want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed what happened but who hasn’t yet come forward with information.”

Call police on 101 quoting crime reference 13170528002.