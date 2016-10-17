Man dies after being hit by a train at Deighton Railway Station

20-year-old dies after being hit by a train at Deighton railway station. Photos by Charlotte Brocklesby

A man died after being struck by a train near Deighton Railway Station on Sunday night.

Paramedics and officers from British Transport Police were called at 8.50pm.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said the man – who was 20 years old – was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are not treating his death as suspicious.

The man has not been named by police but his family has been informed.

A file is being prepared for the West Yorkshire coroner and an inquest will be held.

Train services on the Trans-Pennine Express line between Leeds and Stalybridge were disrupted while emergency crews attended the scene.

Deighton Railway Station, Huddersfield

The lines were closed until just before 12.30am.

A 22-year-old Birkby man died after being hit by a train near the same station in January this year . Emergency services were called at 8.25am and the lines were closed for two hours.