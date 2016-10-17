Login Register
Man dies after being hit by a train at Deighton Railway Station

  • Updated
  • By

Emergency services say man was pronounced dead at the scene

20-year-old dies after being hit by a train at Deighton railway station. Photos by Charlotte Brocklesby

A man died after being struck by a train near Deighton Railway Station on Sunday night.

Paramedics and officers from British Transport Police were called at 8.50pm.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said the man – who was 20 years old – was pronounced dead at the scene.

20-year-old dies after being hit by a train at Deighton railway station. Photos by Charlotte Brocklesby

Officers are not treating his death as suspicious.

The man has not been named by police but his family has been informed.

A file is being prepared for the West Yorkshire coroner and an inquest will be held.

Train services on the Trans-Pennine Express line between Leeds and Stalybridge were disrupted while emergency crews attended the scene.

Deighton Railway Station, Huddersfield
Deighton Railway Station, Huddersfield

The lines were closed until just before 12.30am.

A 22-year-old Birkby man died after being hit by a train near the same station in January this year . Emergency services were called at 8.25am and the lines were closed for two hours.

1 of 4
