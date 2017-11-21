Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has died after his car crashed into a wall at a busy junction.

The man, aged 56, was travelling along Queens Drive in Ossett last night (Monday) when the Peugeot collided with a stone wall at the side of the road near to the junction with Station Road.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the man, who lived in Horbury, was given medical treatment but died of his injuries.

West Yorkshire Police now say they are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision – which happened at around 10pm last night – or the vehicle directly beforehand.

Any witnesses or anyone with information about the incident should contact PC 264 Wilson on the non-emergency number 101.