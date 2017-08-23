Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has died after collapsing at a Huddersfield town centre pub.

Police and ambulance crews were called to The Cherry Tree pub in John William Street at around 3.40pm yesterday (Tues).

The pub, which is run by the JD Wetherspoons chain, was closed to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.

Police have investigated and the man’s death is not believed to be suspicious.

Reports on social media suggested the man may have choked but police and the ambulance service were unable to confirm the nature of what happened.

The man’s family has been informed but his identity is not being released at this time.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “We received a call from the ambulance service at 3.40pm on Tuesday to reports of a sudden death.

“Officers cordoned off the premises to carry out investigations but the death is not being treated as suspicious.

“A file has been prepared for the coroner’s office.”

No-one from the pub or Wetherspoons head office was available to comment.