An elderly driver has died after his car crashed into the central reservation on Huddersfield ring road.

The man, in his 80s, was in a Toyota Yaris which was driving on the wrong carriage on Southgate, opposite the Shorehead Sainsbury’s store, last night (Tuesday).

The road was closed by police between the Shorehead Roundabout and the junction for Kirkgate after officers were called to the scene at 9.40pm.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “The incident occurred when a blue Toyota Yaris travelled the wrong way on the carriageway opposite the Sainsbury’s store and came to rest against the central reservation.

“The driver of the Toyota, a man in his 80s, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.”

Pc Paul Buckley, of the Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support Team West, said: “I would appeal to anyone who may have been travelling around the Southgate area of Huddersfield on Tuesday evening and who may have seen the vehicle travelling prior to the incident, or who witnessed the incident itself, to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pc Buckley via 101, quoting incident 1891 of March 7.