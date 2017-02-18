Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man plunged to his death after falling from the roof of a multi-storey car park in Huddersfield town centre .

Emergency services were called to the car park above Huddersfield Bus Station on Saturday morning.

Police and forensic officers cordoned off the scene inside the bus station. Stands D to K were closed and a white forensic tent was put up.

Officials decided not to close the station as the town centre was busy with dozens of football fans heading to the John Smith’s Stadium for Huddersfield Town ’s sell-out FA Cup tie against Manchester City .

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said the man had fallen from the top of the car park and enquiries were under way to identify him and notify relatives.

Ben Still, managing director of West Yorkshire Combined Authority, which manages the station, said: “Our thoughts are with this gentleman’s family and friends at this sad time, as well as the customers and staff at Huddersfield Bus Station who witnessed today’s events.

“Working with the police and bus operators, the decision was taken to screen off the affected area rather than close the whole bus station, to keep disruption to a minimum on what is a very busy day for Huddersfield .”