Police are appealing for information following a fatal road traffic collision at Woolley Edge this morning.

The incident happened at around 8am on Bramley Lane, near to the M1, when a white Vauxhall Mokka was travelling along the road in the direction of Woolley.

The vehicle drifted to the off-side of the road and went into a ditch at the side of the road.

Paramedics treated the driver at the scene and he was taken to Pinderfields Hospital.

The 64-year-old male driver was pronounced deceased at hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward with any information about the incident, in particular if they saw the vehicle before or the incident itself.

Woolley is close to junction 38 on the M1 which is the turn-off for Huddersfield.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number 318 of 19 January.