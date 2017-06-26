Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Revellers, who may have taken a party drug known as ‘pink champagne’, have been advised to seek medical help after 11 users were taken to hospital over the weekend.

One man - a 26-year-old from Rochdale - has died and four others are in a critical condition.

Four men were taken to hospital in Oldham on Saturday after taking the strong powder form of MDMA.

And on Sunday another five men and one woman were taken to hospital after reacting to the same drug.

‘Pink champagne’, also known as ‘magic’, is thought to be a strong powder form of MDMA, the active ingredient in ecstasy tablets.

Police are currently questioning a 26-year-old man on suspicion of supplying class A drugs.

Greater Manchester Police have since issued a warning to avoid the highly potent crystal form of the drug – which is believed to be a new strain unrecognised by even experienced drug users.

Anyone suffering these symptoms after taking the drug should go to hospital immediately:

· Rigid muscles

· Shallow breathing

· Fast racing pulse

· Hyper-aggression / mania

· Seizure

· Foaming at mouth

· Unconsciousness

Chief Superintendent Neil Evans, Territorial Commander for Oldham, Rochdale and Tameside, said: “Sadly a man has now died as a result of taking what we believe is an MDMA based drug.”

“His death comes as four others are in a critical condition after a total number of 11 were hospitalised over the weekend after taking the drug.

“This is incredibly worrying and, with our colleagues from the NHS, we are doing all that we can to warn people against taking the drug and help those who may have taken it.

“So please, if you believe that you or somebody you know has taken the drug and begins showing symptoms then get yourselves to the hospital immediately.

“We have a full team working on the police investigation and we are appealing for anyone with any information about where this drug is coming from to get in touch as soon as possible. An urgent line of inquiry is to understand exactly what the substance taken is and steps are being taken in that regard.”

“I would like to reiterate the dangers of taking this or any recreational drug. We have sadly had one person tragically die as a result of taking MDMA this weekend and others are fighting for their lives. We will be supporting their devastated families, I hope we don’t have to support even more families, cases like this are ones that we always hope we don’t have to deal with.”