A drink-driver who crashed his van while four-and-a-half times over the limit has been jailed over the “phenomenally high” reading.

Michael Heaton led an exemplary life prior to the smash where he downed a bottle of vodka before getting behind the wheel and ploughing into a wall.

But District Judge Michael Fanning jailed him for 14 weeks, telling him: “You are proof that even good people can do bad things.”

Police were called to the scene of the crash on the evening of October 11, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard.

A member of the public witnessed Heaton driving along Jeremy Lane in Heckmondwike, prosecutor Alex Bozman said.

He told the Huddersfield court: “The manner of his driving of the Peugeot Partner van caused him some concern.

“He mounted the grassed verge then crashed into a wall and at that point the witness intervened and took the keys off him and moved the vehicle to a safe place.”

The 50-year-old was arrested and taken to Huddersfield police station.

There breath tests showed that he had 159 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This is more than four-and-a-half times over the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Heaton admitted that he had a difficulty with alcohol and that evening had drunk a 70cl bottle of vodka in 10 minutes before setting off to see his brother.

He accepted that he crashed his vehicle but could not remember the witness intervening and removing his keys.

The court heard that Heaton, of Lees Buildings in Hipperholme, had no previous criminal convictions or cautions.

Zahid Majeed, mitigating, explained that his client had previously made a positive contribution to society and had a good job in Azerbaijan.

However, when he returned to the UK he had struggled to find work due to being “over qualified” and fell into using alcohol as a coping mechanism for his depression.

Mr Majeed added: “He was extremely remorseful and grateful that no-one was injured. He’s never troubled the courts before and in the exceptional circumstances I am confident that he can undertake work with the Probation Service.”

However, Judge Fanning told Heaton that he had no option but to jail him.

He said: “I accept your real remorse but you are proof that even good people can do bad things. You were prepared to put at risk every other person who used the same road as you that night.

“Your reading of 159 is off the sentencing guidelines scale – it’s a phenomenally high reading given that the legal limit is 35.

“Anyone who is prepared to take the risk that you did has to know that prison will follow.”

Judge Fanning also banned Heaton from driving for 37 months.

Added to this was a seven week extension and the ban will not begin until his release from prison.