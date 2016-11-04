Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 22-year-old man will appear in court today after being charged with assaulting another man in the early hours of Thursday.

In what police described as a “domestic incident” a 27-year-old man was left recovering in hospital after being stabbed in the stomach at an address in Golcar.

Police have released few details about what happened but a man was arrested shortly after the incident which took place between midnight and 12.30am and was interviewed by officers at Huddersfield Police Station. Today Det Insp Stef Wiseman, of Kirklees CID, said a 22-year-old man was due to appear at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

On Thursday she said the victim was recovering in Leeds General Infirmary having been stabbed in the stomach.

His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.