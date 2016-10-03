Man due in court charged with attempted murder of woman

A man is due to appear in court today charged with the attempted murder of his partner.

Police were called to an address on Jim Lane in Marsh at 6.30pm on Saturday following reports that a 28-year-old woman had sustained serious injuries.

She was taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening, said a spokesman for West Yorkshire Police.

A 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is now in custody.

Police said Benjamin Lilley, 29, of Jim Lane, was charged with attempted murder and was due to appear at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in Huddersfield.

Due to the serious nature of the alleged offence the case is likely to be transferred to Leeds Crown Court at a future date.