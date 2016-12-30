Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man is due in court over a dog attack in Meltham which left a postman seriously injured.

The postal worker was delivering mail in Golcar Brow Road when he was set upon by the dog.

He sustained serious injuries to his arm and underwent emergency surgery at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

Following the attack on July 22 Royal Mail suspended deliveries in and around the area.

Adam Shaw, of Copley Avenue in Meltham, is set to appear at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on January 6 over the incident.

The 38-year-old faces a charge of being in charge of a Staffordshire Bull Terrier that was dangerously out of control and caused injury.