An Elland man whose lucrative cannabis-growing business was uncovered when his gran died suddenly at a farmhouse in North Yorkshire has been ordered to hand over almost £70,000 from his ill-gotten gains.

In July last year 36-year-old Robert Daniels was jailed for 40 months after a judge heard that he had earned about £250,000 over a five-year period from his drug-related offending.

Daniels’ operation came unstuck when police were called to the rural farmhouse following the sudden death of his 88-year-old grandmother.

Bradford Crown Court heard how June Cox, who lived at Ryecroft Barn, Ryecroft Road, Glusburn, passed away in January last year, but when officers turned up at the large detached property they uncovered her grandson’s sophisticated skunk cannabis factory.

Daniels, of One Cliff Mills, Elland, came clean about his business which involved growing six cannabis crops a year at the property and selling the drug for £100 an ounce to regular customers in Huddersfield and other areas.

During his candid interviews with police Daniels, whose only previous conviction was a motoring offence, admitted he had been growing cannabis since 2010 and inquiries into his finances revealed that he had earned just under £252,000 from his activities.

Prosecutor Stephanie Hancock said Daniels specifically referred to seeking out the rural property in March 2012 in the full knowledge that he intended to carry on producing cannabis.

When officers searched the property earlier last year they found specially adapted rooms with reflective sheeting and lighting along with a third of a kilo of harvested cannabis ready for sale and around £19,000 in cash in a suitcase and a filing cabinet.

The police found 95 mature plants being grown at the property with a further 89 seedlings and Miss Hancock said Daniels was making so much money he was able to pay very significant fuel bills and pay an annual rent of £18,000 in cash upfront.

Barrister Gerald Hendron, for Daniels, said it was not a case where there was any evidence of a lavish lifestyle and the court heard that Daniels had bought himself a Ford Focus costing just £9,000.

He said Daniels had recently been employed at a fishmongers and he was now on medication for depression.

Jailing Daniels for 40 months Judge Durham Hall said the offending was exceptionally serious.

“This was not some small-time, half-hearted attempt to grow a few plants in the attic of a house,” he told Daniels.

“This was a sophisticated, well-planned and determined almost small industrial enterprise.

“The police attended at your home because sadly your grandmother, whom you cared for, had died in her sleep and you needed assistance.”

Daniels was brought back to Bradford Crown Court from custody yesterday (Fri) for a hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Prosecutor Heather Gilmore told Recorder Paul Greaney QC that Daniels’ benefit from criminal conduct had been assessed at £228,248.00 and he had available assets totalling £67,507.95.

Mrs Gilmore said the money was either in bank accounts or held by the police and Daniels should be given a formal three months in which to comply with the confiscation order.

Mr Hendron, for Daniels, said his client had already signed the necessary consent forms for the seizure of his assets.